Santa-Kobby Foundation Feeds Over 2000 Kids

Executive Director of Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation, Kobina Kum presenting a gift to a child

Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Ghana, fed and distributed goodies to over 2,000 children in the Greater Accra and Western Regions during the Christmas festivities.

The gesture formed part of the Foundation’s annual programme to put smiles on the faces of children, especially the under privileged in society through the act of giving.

This year’s event dubbed, ‘Dance with Santa 2016 Amplified,’ brought together about 20 volunteers who participated in the fundraising, shopping, packaging of gifts etc.

The event was an occasion for the children to have an encounter with Santa-Kobby through dancing, photo shoot, eating from the same plate, face painting, karaoke amidst the distribution of the Santa hats, toys and other Christmas paraphernalia.

The communities visited were Oblogo in the Greater-Accra Region, Abura, Nsuaem and Egyaam Children’s Home in the Western Region.

In all these communities, the Santa-Kobby team distributed biscuits, toffees, drinks, Santa-hats, toys and food items to the children.

The children also participated in face-painting, musical chairs, bouncy castle games and many more.

The chief and people of these communities could not hide their excitement and commended the foundation for remembering them on this special occasion.

At Egyaam Children’s Home, food items, used clothing, shoes, bags, teddy bears and toys were presented to the inmates of the home.

Kobina Kum, the Founder and Executive Director of Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation, who also doubles as Santa-Kobby, said “Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Christ and showing love to people. It is against this background that Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation during Christmas visits rural communities to show love to children, especially those in need,” he said.

He also thanked all friends, lovers, fans and well-wishers of Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation for their immense contribution in cash and in kind towards the success of this year’s programme.

Staff and children of Egyaam Children’s Home expressed appreciation to the donors and asked for God’s blessings, protection and guidance for the team.