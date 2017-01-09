Salma Mumin stars in music video for ‘Double trouble’ by Dj Vision

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-01-08

play videoSalma Mumin

Lex Mccarthy handles the visual treatment for ‘Double Trouble’ by DJ Vision featuring Sarkodie and King Promise. The song is the fourth single off Vision’s upcoming album Blow Chicken.

The video finds both artistes talking about that ex who they are in touch with on a ‘sexual level’ even though they are both in a new relationship.

They are very much aware of the consequences they face should their partners find out but they don’t exactly care because they are in love.

Actress Salma Mumin plays the role of a love interest in the video.

Watch below.