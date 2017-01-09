Sack speechwriters – Group demands from President

A civil society group wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his speech writers following revelations aspects of his inaugural speech were taken from the speeches of two former United States Presidents.

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenry (AFRC) says the shameful incidence smacks of gross negligence.

“This act if not checked has the potential of causing a more irreparable damage to the Presidency and ultimately bringing the name of the Republic of Ghana into disrepute,” AFRC said in a release Sunday.

Shortly after his investiture on Saturday at the Black Star Square in Accra, it emerged that there were striking similarities between Akufo-Addo’s speech and those delivered by two former United States Presidents.

Portions of Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech were the exact words of ex-Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton.

The quote, “I ask you to be citizens, not spectators…,” which was uttered by Nana Akufo-Addo during his inaugural speech has been attributed to Presidents Woodrow Wilson and later George Bush.

The office of President Akufo-Addo subsequently issued an apology, admitting to lifting words without acknowledgment.

However, the AFRC says the president must take a firmer action despite the apology.

“We are calling on the President to sack with immediate effect, the authors of his inaugural speech to deter others from repeating such a gross mistake in the future,” said AFRC.

Read AFRC’s statement in full below.

PRESIDENT NANA ADDO MUST TAKE ACTION

The leadership of the ALLIANCE FOR RESPONSIBLE CITIZENRY, AFRC have noted with concerns the gross act of negligence on the part of the handlers of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s inaugural speech.

The AFRC condemns in no uncertain terms the act of plagiarism which has been perpetuated by the presidency. We have equally noted with shame the broadcast of the said act of plagiarism by major news channels such as CNN, BBC, Al-Jazeera and our traditional and social media outlets. This act if not checked has the potential of causing a more irreparable damage to the presidency and ultimately bringing the name of the republic of Ghana into disrepute.

Ghana as the citadel of democracy in Africa has come a long way in etching its name among the influential countries in the comity of nations. We cannot, therefore, allow such a gross act of incompetence or negligence erode the gains we have made.

We are by this release calling on the President to sack with immediate effect, the authors of his inaugural speech to deter others from repeating such a gross mistake in the future. We must hasten to say that the President must act swiftly to restore sanity to the highest office of the land.

Long live Ghana,

Long live Africa.

Signed,

Oteng Amponsah Enock

President

(0246122392)

Kamaludeen Haruna

Vice President

0541818283

Hamamart Amoah (Miss)

Secretary

0244746378

Dorothy Ansah-Owusu

Finance Officer

0240415676

Gbafa Godwin

Publication Officer

0249958054

Otchere Edmond

Organiser

0544306519

Roland D.K. Jnr.

Communication Officer

0542343551

Kingsley Asembi Winfred

Communication Officer

0240680631