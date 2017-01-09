Runtown’s ‘Mad over you’ hits number 38 on Billboard chart

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: enterghana.com

2017-01-08

Runtown

Eric Many frontline act, Runtown is starting the new year on a high note. His smash hit single ‘Mad Over You’ released just a couple of weeks ago has just made it to number 38 on the Billboard chart for January 2017.

Runtown, an award winning African pop star now joins other international pop stars like Drake, Wyclef, Justin Bieber and other who all made the new chart.

The official video for the song ‘Mad Over You’ currently has over 2.5 million views on YouTube.