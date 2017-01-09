President Akufo-Addo receives interim report from transition team

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been handed the interim report on the transition arrangement on his first day at work.

The report contains information on all the 24 sectors of the economy.

The President arrived at the seat of government at 8am on Monday and inspected the guard of honour. He proceeded to a meeting with members on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the transition team.

The report will inform the president on what the basic issues are presently and what the new government should prioritise.

Leader of the transition team, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo said they have gone further to “itemise things that should be handled within the first hundred days of your administration.

President Akufo-Addo (r) with the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia

“We wanted this thing to be a very advisory, informative and useful for your administration to take off and hit the ground running.”

Mr Osafo Marfo added that in most of the reports, the transition team has looked at what is happening and based on its judgment has advised on what must be done.

President Akufo-Addo received the report and commended the team for the promptness with which the team has come to see him although it is his first day in office.

“I know that a great deal of energy and time has been spent because there are several faces here who have been talking to me about the work that you have been doing.

“So even though this is an interim report, nevertheless, I think it is appropriate for me to thank you for the work you have been doing. It is not work, just for me, but for the people of Ghana.”

The President was hopeful that with the report, he will be better prepared to set things in motion.