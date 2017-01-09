Opanka shows appreciations to his fans 'Opanka army'

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Source: Ghanandwom.com

Opanka army at Pizza Hut

Opanka Army partnered with Pizza Hut to feed fans of Opanka and some media partners on New Year Day, 1st January 2017 at Pizza Hut in Tema, Comm.10 Total Filling Station, as a way of showing appreciation for their supports.

The event began with a short New Year message from the branch manager of Pizza Hut in Tema, followed by an interaction moment between Opanka and his fans, where the fans had the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions to help build a stronger Opanka Army brand. The surprised moment came when Opanka served the fans with specially prepared international standard pizza prepared by Pizza Hut.

The event was a huge success by God’s grace and thanks to Pizza Hut and all bloggers who supported, it was 1 of a kind as no artist has ever done such event before, and from the smiles on everybody’s face not wanting the event to end, Opanka promised to make it an annual event if God permits.