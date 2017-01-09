NPP's Invincible Forces 'takeover' Passport office?

Men suspected to be members of the invincible forces of the New Patriotic Party have besieged the passport office in Accra, Monday demanding answers on how the office is run.

The men who drove into the Passport offices in NPP branded vehicles have also offered to provide security at the office, a request, the Director of Passport Alexander Grant has rejected.

In an interview with Joy News’ Joseph Ackah Blay, the Director of Passport suggested the men budged into his office Monday afternoon, uninvited.

According to him, the men claimed to be members of the private security forces of the New Patriotic Party. The Forces became popular during the internal party feud between the suspended Chair of the NPP, Paul Afoko and the then flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo who is now president.

“I have talked to them and explained to them the architecture at the passport office and what needs to be done before somebody is hired to provide security,” he said.

Alexander Grant said one of his security men was heckled by the men before they entered into his office.

It is not clear yet the real motive of the men and why they have embarked on such an action.

A source at the passport office however told Myjoyonline.com some of the men were formerly ‘hang ons’ popularly referred to as ‘goro boys’ who were sacked from the premises by the new head of the Passport office.

According to Alexander Grant some of the vehicles brought in by the men had the campaign poster of Patric Buamah on it.

The police have meanwhile arrived at the Passport office to provide maximum security Joy News can confirm.