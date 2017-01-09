Nana Akufo-Addo approves Mahama's bungalow request?

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo may have granted the request for his predecessor John Mahama to keep his official bungalow in flagrant violation of the country’s laws, Myjoyonline.com is learning.

Credible sources close to the new president told Myjoyonline.com the president gave the approval but yet to make it public.

Given the controversy the issue is raking up it is not clear if Nana Akufo-Addo will go ahead to announce his approval.

The country’s media has been bleeding over the last few days over a request by the ex-president to be allowed to stay in his official bungalow.

By law, the country is expected to house its ex-presidents but it does not allow the ex-president to stay in the house he occupied before handing over.

A December 19, 2016 letter signed by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah said John Mahama would like the incoming administration to give him the “No 3, Prestige Link, Cantonment together with the adjoining facilities as his official retirement home.”

This request has made many critics angry some of whom have cited the law and previous national events as their defence.

The Presidential Transition (Amendment) Act 2016 states the outgoing President is required to vacate his official bungalow one month before swearing-in of the new President. If he fails to do so, the Administrator General is empowered to forcefully evict him.

Two days after the swearing-in the ex-president is yet to vacate the premises only for the December 19 letter to be made public.

Spokesperson of the NPP transition team Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had early on denied that a decision has been taken.

He told Joy News a request was made by the ex-president during the transition period but no official decision has been taken, adding the decision will soon be made public.

His position was however contradicted by former Communications Minister Omane Boamah who told Joy News the agreement was reached by the Co-chairs of the Transition teams of the National Democratic Congress and the incoming New Patriotic Party.

He however added if it is the case that the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has a change of mind, he should be free to change it.

While members of the two transition teams contradict each other, Myjoyonline.com is learning the president has approved the decision but yet to make it public.

It is not clear if he would standby the decision or back down due to public pressure.

De ja vu

Former President Kufuor

In 2009, ex-president John Kufuor made a request to use a bungalow as his office but that was met with fierce resistance. He was criticised and later thrown out of the office by the Ga Adangbe youth with instructions from the National Security Coordinator at a time.

Former Information Minister Jake Obetsebi Lamptey also bought his official bungalow after serving as Minister but the incoming NDC administration took the matter up in court accusing the late Minister of being morally corrupt.

It is not clear why eight years down the line, ex-president John Mahama will repeat the same thing his party so furiously fought against.