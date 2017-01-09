Lifestyle:5 tips on how to keep a strong relationship with your man

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Making your relationship a success can be hard work, no matter how long you have been with your partner. It is all too easy for a couple to allow busy lives and other commitments to push them apart rather than bring them together.

Having a strong relationship with your man means a lot of talking, but also communicating on his level. Tailoring your strategies to who he is as a man bodes well for you and your relationship.

1.Communicate with your partner regularly.

An honest and open relationship is essential for strengthening the bond you have with each other. If you have concerns or worries tell your partner about them so you can work together to resolve them. Being dishonest or keeping secrets may cause a rift in your relationship.

2.Handle disagreements.

No couple will agree with each other all the time and a little conflict is to be expected. If you do not agree with him or if he has made you angry, tell him your feelings in a way that is not degrading or humiliating to him. Be direct and use a problem solving approach, which many men adopt in communication.

3.Make sure you both have your own set of friends and interests rather than doing things together all the time.

Spending time in the company of your partner constantly can make your relationship stale and boring. Having separate interests respects his desire for independence, a trait many men share. Rather than bring you closer together this can actually push you both apart if you are feeling suffocated.

4.Make sure you are affectionate with your partner; show him how you feel by touch as well as telling him.

Kisses and cuddles are often forgotten in a relationship the longer you are together. Your touch is important to your man — according to a 2012 article in the “Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin,” men often show love through physical intimacy in relationships. This behavior shows that they value your touch and it can be a tool in strengthening your relationship. Being affectionate towards each other will improve confidence both in yourselves and in your relationship.

5.Listen to your partner and respect his beliefs and ideas even if they are different to your own.

Accept that any annoying little habits he has are just a part of him and understand he accepts you for what you are in return. Relationships are about working together and seeing beyond each other’s minor imperfections.