Kwasi Aboagye is the new manager for Amakye Dede

2017-01-08

Akwasi Aboagye

2017-01-08

Akwasi Aboagye

Legendary highlife artist, Amakye Dede has disclosed the identity of his new manager, a year after the unfortunate demise of his former handler, Isaac Yeboah -www.entertainmentgh.com!

In an interview with Hitz @ 1 on Hitz 103.9FM , Amakye Dede stated that accomplished broadcaster, Kwasi Aboagye, has taken charge of the role as his new manager.

“I always prayed to God to give me somebody I can work with and I announce that Kwasi Aboagye is my new manager,” he stated.

He paid homage to Isaac while declaring Kwasi as his manager;

“I know what Isaac did will not be the same as Kwasi but Kwasi knew almost everything Isaac did.”

He extolled Kwasi’s work ethics thus far.

“Kwasi is doing marvellous thus far as my manager.”

Kwasi Aboagye is not new to artist management: he’s raked up years of experience managing the likes of Ofori Amponsah, Nacee, No Tribe, and amny others.

He is the sole financier/owner of the entertainment portal, razzonline.com and also the award-winning host of the popular entertainment discussion show, ‘Entertainment Review’ on Peace 104.3FM.