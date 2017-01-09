Kwadwo Asamoah makes 200th Serie A appearance

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been applauded by Italian side Juventus for playing his 200th Serie A game on Sunday.

Asamoah was handed a starting role in Juventus 3-0 win against Bologna in Turin.

The 27-year old moved from Liberty Professionals to Italian side Udinese where he spent four season from 2008 to 2012.

Asamoah has made seven league appearances so far and looks like his decision to opt out of Ghana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations could earn him more game time.