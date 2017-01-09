KSM lauds president Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: blagogee.com

2017-01-08

KSM

TV host and ace Comedian known in real life as Kwaku Sintim-Misa, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his inspiring inaugural speech he made over the weekend at the Black Stars square.

The veteran actor took to his social media (Facebook) posting: “the speech is easily the most inspiring inaugural speech I have heard”.

He, however, prayed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would put into practice what was contained in the speech.

President Akufo-Addo said, among other things: “I will protect the public purse, insist on value for money.”