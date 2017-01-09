It took some of us sleepless nights to get here – Agya Koo

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-01-08

Agya Koo

Kumawood actor Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo says he and some other celebrities did not get any sleep during the campaign season which saw Nana Akufo-Addo win the 2016 general elections in Ghana.

The one-time most sought for Ghanaian local movie star, Kofi Adu, launched a campaign that rallied support for a resounding victory for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Agya Koo declared his support for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer in September last year with the aim of convincing Ghanaians for the need to change the country’s political leadership in order for them to give Akufo-Addo a 57 per cent win in last year’s election.

The campaign saw the movie star interact with voters across the country to rally them behind the New Patriotic Party to clinch electoral victory in last year’s December 7 general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based radio station Adom FM, Agya Koo expressed gratitude to all those who made it possible for Nana Akufo-Addo to win the elections and urged them to pray for him.

“The Agenda 57% team did its work to perfection and I am very happy to be a part of this since we didn’t have any sleep during the campaign season.

“Ghanaians have spoken and as you can see around here at the Black Star square, everybody is happy because change has finally come”. He, however, pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient with the new president and give him time to settle down.

“I know a lot is expected from him but it’s just a matter of time and I would like to plead with my people to be patient and give him time to deliver”.