Irate NPP youth on rampage spree locking offices, driving out workers

Some irate youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been on rampage Monday locking and completely taking over some state institutions.

They say they are exacting retribution for what they suffered in the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it won power in the 2008 elections.

The situation in Tamale in the Northern Region, Boodi in the Western Region, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Accra in the Greater Accra Region was the same.

A group associated with the NPP, Invincible Forces, drove out workers who had turned up for work out of their offices and warned never to return again.

Related Article: NPP’s Invincible Forces ‘takeover’ Passport office?

Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Hashmin Mohammed reported that the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and National Disaster Management Office (NADMO) in Sagnerigu district were put under lock and key by some youth of the NPP. It took the presence of security personnel for calm to return to the Region, he said.

At Boodi in the Western Region, NPP youth forced their way into the offices of the National Health Insurance (NHIS) in the district.

District Director of NHIS Samuel Mintah told Joy News the youth assaulted some of his staff and vandalised properties belong to the institution.

The Rattray Park situated in Kumasi was stormed by at least 30 youth who identified themselves as members of the NPP Patriots, a group said to be part of the party’s security wing.

Related Article: Rampaging Tamale NPP youth invade, lock up NHIS, YEA, NADMO offices

Joy News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Erastus Asare Donkor reported that the leader of the group who identified himself as Mustapha popularly known as Staff promised to return on Wednesday to complete their action.

The Passport Office in Accra was also besieged by some NPP youth demanding to be told how the office is run. Director of Passport, Alexander Grant told Joy News the men drove into the office in NPP branded vehicles and said they would provide security for the institution.

At Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, the situation nearly resulted in bloodshed when some NPP youth drove NDC youth from their residence.

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahene told Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Monday that the party dissociates itself from the action allegedly carried out by their supporters.

“It is quiet unfortunate, very regrettable that we are hearing of these incidents,” he said, adding ‘I can state categorically that the party dissociates itself from the incident.”

Although he lauded the role the youth played in the party’s 2016 victory, Mr Obiri Boahene said the NPP does not sanction their action.

“They [youth] should not undertake any exercise that will mar the peaceful transition,” he said.