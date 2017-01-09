Hamamat shares lovely traditional wedding video of her ‘bestie’

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-08

Hamamats besties wedding

The renaissance of traditional wedding is overtaking the once popular white wedding at an overwhelming pace.

This trend which is not only colourful but modest and less expensive is claiming its rightful place as a cherished aspect of culture in the country.

Again the former Beauty Queen Hamamat Montia has dropped an example of a top notch traditional wedding of her childhood friend.

The classy traditional wedding video is not only lovely to watch, but a perfect example to learn from, if you are planning to tie the knot with your life partner soon.

Watch the beautiful wedding in video below: