Gadangme Europe congratulates Akufo-Addo on inauguration

The Europe branch of Gadangme Association has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his successful inauguration as Ghana’s 5th President of the 4th Republic.

The group in a statement copied Myjoyonline.com said it is “ever-ready and willing to collaborate and partner” the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to deliver on its promises made to Ghanaians.

Gadangme Europe (GDEu) President, Sarah Naa Adoley Coleman who signed the statement also commended former President John Mahama for his statesmanship.

“Your selfless devotion to your duties as President of Ghana is highly commendable, and GDEu wishes you all the best in your future undertakings,” the statement read.

Read full statement below: