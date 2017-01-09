Funke Akindele and husband launch record label

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Funke Akindele and husband

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz have launched a record label known as Scene One Records.

Artistes signed under the label include Mo’Eazy formerly signed under veteran, Darey Art-Alade, Ruby, Pearl (members of Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous.

Talking about the new record label, Funke Akindele said “When I met JJC, I loved his talent so much, so, I told him why don’t we have a record label. I don’t know anything about music. My husband is a good producer and singer. We went out to look for fresh talent and here we are today.”

JJC revealed that the couple are working on a television soap opera called ‘Industreet’.

He said: “They are also stars of the new TV show, Industreet. This is our baby, our project so please support.”