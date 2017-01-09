Former President Mahama dispels claim he refused to vacate residence

The office of John Mahama has denied claims that the former President has refused to vacate his official residence although his tenure has ended.

According to a statement released Sunday, ex-President Mahama has been occupying the Cantonments residence since his days as Vice President and had requested to use it as his retirement home, a request that was made before the end of his 4-year tenure President.

“We wish to state and confirm that per the information officially communicated to the newly inaugurated administration following discussions by the Joint Transition Team, President Mahama will continue to maintain his current place of residence as his retirement home,” the statement said.

Some media houses have reported that the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is struggling to find an official residence to live and work from following John Mahama’s refusal to vacate his official residence.

However, reacting to that claim, the office of former President Mahama says the media houses reporting that false claim are only being used to embarrass the immediate past President.

Below is the full statement.

Ignore claims about President Mahama’s residence

Contrary to the claims being made that HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, has refused to vacate his residence, we wish to state and confirm that per the information officially communicated to the newly inaugurated administration following discussions by the Joint Transition Team, President Mahama will continue to maintain his current place of residence as his retirement home.

The decision and agreement on the place of residence and office for the former President was formally communicated to the new administration by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah on December 19, 2016.

The Sixth Parliament of the 4th Republic before its dissolution, also resolved that residential and office accommodation should be provided to the outgoing President, HE John Dramani Mahama in line with convention and existing precedent.

The claims that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is stranded and has nowhere to stay, is mischievous and deliberately intended to embarrass President Mahama.

The Vice President is expected to take up residence in the House known as Australia House, which was previously occupied by former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

An Official and Permanent residence for the Vice President is currently under construction, off the Switchback road. Dr Bawumia will move into the new structure when completed.

Office of HE John Dramani Mahama

Former President of the Republic of Ghana

Accra- Ghana.

January 09, 2017.