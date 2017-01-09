Basketmouth reveals unique reason his shows sell out abroad

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-08

Basketmouth

Top rated comedian, Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth, has revealed why his comedy shows abroad have been hugely successful.

He made the revelation during an interview on BBC News program ‘Focus on Africa’ where he said that the universality of his jokes was the reason why his jokes are well received abroad.

“I try as much as possible to make my materials universal. So that way, I don’t goof. When I come the UK to do my gigs or even in America, I try as much as possible to avoid saying anything about Nigeria. These guys don’t know anything about Nigeria. My jokes are always universal, which is the reason I can easily break into those grounds,” he said.