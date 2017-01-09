Ayorkor Botchway is Foreign Affairs Minister designate – Prez Akufo-Addo hints

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has been named Foreign Affairs Regional Integration Minister-designate.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hinted of her appointment while introducing his team to a Chinese delegation that paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra, Monday.

Ayorkor-Botchway was a deputy at the Ministry during the erstwhile Kufour administration. She has been a four-time MP on the ticket of the people of Weija and Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency.

She is the 3rd Minister designate to be named by the President who commenced work on Monday, January 09, 2017.

The first was Alan Kyeremanteng who was named the minister designate for Trades and Industry, second was Albert Kan Dapaah who would be heading the National Security Ministry.

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West, Hannah Serwah Tetteh was the head of that ministry during the Mahama administration.

The President addressing the Chinese delegation led by the Special Envoy, Wan Zhengwei urged investors from China and other parts of the country to come and invest in Ghana.

The Chinese, he said is welcomed to invest in the area of oil and gas in the Western region and help develop the economy of Ghana.

He further promised to help deepen the ties between China and Ghana.