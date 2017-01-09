Africa’s Best Weeps …..For Women’s Football

Asisat Lamina Oshoala (M)

Africa’s female soccer best, Asisat Lamina Oshoala has bemoaned the little attention accorded female soccer on the continent.

The Nigerian, who shrugged off stiff opposition from Ghana’s Elizabeth Addo to emerge the continent’s female finest in the recently-held Glo-CAF Awards expressed gross discontent about how football federations on the continent have pushed women’s soccer to the background.

She seized the opportunity to make a strong case for women football pointing out that it is high time the various federations on the continent accord women football the respect it deserves.

To her, if female football receives a fraction of what their male counterparts receive, it will change the lives of many young women footballers and draw more from the streets to pursue the career.

She told the media after the Awards Gala in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday night that “I think we deserve more. What we go through in Africa is nothing to write home about. It is the same in Ghana and Nigeria.”

“The various federations will have to do more, regarding female football, if we the girls get half of what is given to the men, it will bring hope to girls on the continent.”

She helped her side, the Super Falcons to clinch gold in the last women’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

But they had to press home their demands for their financial reward with protests after weeks of taking their camping hotel hostage.

Similarly, their Ghanaian counterparts, Black Queens had to hit the streets to demand their outstanding bonuses.

Our checks indicate that a fraction has been paid to them few days ago.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Abuja

Courtesy: Globacom