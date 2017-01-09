Afia Schwarzenegger ditches Mahama for Nana Addo in less than 24 hours

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

2017-01-08

Afia Schwarzenegger and President Akufo-Addo

In less than 24 hours since former president Mahama was kicked out of office, his number one celebrity groupie has already defected to the man in charge of affairs now.

Just like many other celebrities, Afia Schwarzenegger openly supported ex-president Mahama who at the time had the advantage of incumbency and seemingly unlimited resources to campaign.

But although Mahama lost badly, his celebrity supporters have remained behind him and have continued to show their loyalty by addressing him as their choice.

Mzbel for instance cannot bring herself to congratulate the new President, John Dumelo maintains his support, even Tracey Boakye is shedding tears – but Afia has just moved on without looking back.

Afia captioned a shot of herself with Nana Addo uploaded early Sunday, “On behalf of H.E. William Nana Akuffo Addo Dankwa (The president of Ghana) I present the official 1st mistress of Ghana… See you all in Kyebi. Blessed Sunday Africa.”

She uploaded a second photo saying, “Eish, we trending.”

Afia seemed to have attended the special Thanksgiving service the president and his family attended in his hometown, Kyebi.

President Nana Addo was sworn in as the 5th president of the 4th Republic after a staggering victory in the December general elections which was clad with controversies, drama and emotional roller coasters.