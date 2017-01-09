Activa Appoints New CEO

Solomon Lartey

The board of Activa International Insurance, in its last November meeting in Conakry, has appointed Solomon Lartey as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Lartey, who has served the company in Executive Management position for the past eight years, takes over from Stephen Kyerematen who is retiring from Active service of the company in Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen has however been appointed Vice Chairman of the board of Activa International Insurance Ghana.

Mr. Lartey started his insurance career at Enterprise Insurance as an account handler after obtaining his first degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He then proceeded to the United Kingdom to study at the Chartered Insurance Institute Face-to-face Training Centre to qualify as a Chartered Insurance Practitioner.

He has worked in the London Market as a Claims Manager at Planet Accident Claims and as an insurance broker at Brooklands Financial Services Limited.

He then proceeded to work as a Mortgage and Insurance Consultant at the Simple Group in Mitcham, Surrey, United Kingdom and later held the same position at Bryant and Menson UK Limited, an appointed representative for Mortgage Broking Services Limited, Manchester, UK.

In Ghana, Mr. Lartey was appointed Operations Manager at Global Alliance Insurance in 2008. After Activa International Insurance took over the company, he was made Chief Operating Officer in 2009.

Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lartey served as the Deputy Managing Director of the company since 2014.

He brings along over 15 years of continuous local and international insurance experience to his new role.

Mr. Lartey, who is a Chartered Insurance Practitioner, also holds an MBA from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts (Hon) Degree from the University of Ghana and is a product of the Accra Academy.

Mr. Lartey has been tasked to continue to grow the company as the foremost insurer of multinational corporations in Ghana and also to increase the company’s share in local business in the areas of blue-chip local companies, Micro-SME and retail business.

Activa International Insurance, which has been known for insuring mainly large multinational corporate clients, is now bringing world-class standards into the Ghanaian market.

Activa, through its Globus network, can handle insurance business in over 43 countries across Africa, bridging monetary, linguistic, geographical and legal barriers.

