‘We’re going to serve Ghanaians with humility’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government would serve Ghanaians with humility and a new attitude to bring the needed change in the country.

He promised to build on the ‘solid economic foundation’ laid by former President John Kufuor to deliver on his campaign promises.

‘We will let something good come out for them [Ghanaians] to know that we have good plans for them,’ he told residents of Kyebi at a thanksgiving service held in his honor by Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II on Sunday.

The President was inaugurated on Saturday after he stunningly defeated former President John Mahama in a fiercely contested election on December 7, 2016.

He campaigned on what he described as the deteriorating economy which he promised to improve through fiscal discipline and empowering the private sector to create more jobs.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday repeated that it is disappointing for Ghanaians to live in a country endowed with rich resources and go hungry.

He said he would change the situation by ensuring that jobs are created, businesses flourish, and the economy of the country improved. “That is the work we arae coming to do.”

He called on Ghanaians to pray for him asking for “strength, wisdom, courage and good heart to be a good leader for Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo also asked for prayers for the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. “He is young, but huge work is ahead of him,” he said.