We need to be productive and sincere to ourselves – Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-07

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi better known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi has extended her lectures to theology as she urges fans to render thanks to God after a fruitful week.

The relationship expert in a video she posted on her Instagram page questioned fans if they have taken a moment to thank God for the gift of life and His goodness.

She further charged Ghanaians to ensure that they are productive at their workplaces.

“Thank God it’s Friday… But as we are going to work, we need to be productive, we need to be sincere to ourselves and everything will be good,” she said.

The award-winning actress, and TV personality ended her pleasant message with her signature greetings “medaase … medaase”.

Watch video below: