Video: Remmy’s live rendition of Zayn Malik’s Pillow Talk

Music of Saturday, 7 January 2017

2017-01-07

play videoRemmy Banjo

Over the years, I have committed myself to identifying and supporting new talents either through my radio shows or this website.

This year, I kicked off with a new talent that was introduced to me by my radio show producer, Mario Kenz.

Named, Remmy Banjo, she is a young incredible single and I must say I wowed after listening to her songs.

She did a live rendition of Zayn Malik’s Pillow Talk and a mash-up of Nigerian singer Tekno’s Pana.

Remmy is almost ready at releasing her debut EP Cupid’s Fault.