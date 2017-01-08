Video: Remmy’s live rendition of Zayn Malik’s Pillow Talk

Music of Saturday, 7 January 2017
Source: nydjlive.com
2017-01-07
Over the years, I have committed myself to identifying and supporting new talents either through my radio shows or this website.
This year, I kicked off with a new talent that was introduced to me by my radio show producer, Mario Kenz.
Named, Remmy Banjo, she is a young incredible single and I must say I wowed after listening to her songs.
She did a live rendition of Zayn Malik’s Pillow Talk and a mash-up of Nigerian singer Tekno’s Pana.
Remmy is almost ready at releasing her debut EP Cupid’s Fault.