Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: Albert Ali

2017-01-06

Okyeame Kwame

Some Significant Milestones Okyeame Kwame Chalked in 2016

1. Honored with the Key to Cincinnati; making him an International Cultural Ambassador

2. Honored with an annual celebration day in his name (Okyeame Kwame Day in Cincinnati)

3. First Ghanaian artiste to perform at Annie O Series at Standard Hotel in New York

4. Performed at SOB’s New York

5. Performed at Arts on Third Festival in New York City

6. Five Nominations at the All Africa Music Awards

7. Won 4syte Best Video Storyline in Three Nominations (“Small Small”)

8. Released chart-topping songs: ‘Hallelujah’, ‘It’s OK, ‘Tension’, ‘Bend Down’.

9. Recorded with Jamaican reggae artiste and Grammy Nominee, Sizzla Kalonji

10. Organised a Benefit Concert to raise funds to support the Ghana Paralympics Team to participate in the Rio Olympics qualifiers

11. First Heptivist (Hepatitis Ambassador) by the World Hepatitis Alliance

12. Organised the free 7th Annual Hepatitis Campaign in Ho on World Hepatitis Day, bringing the number to at least 7,000 beneficiaries

13. Graduated with a Master’s Degree in Marketing Strategy from University of Ghana Business School

14. Won ETV Male Celebrity Fashion Icon of the Year

15. JIGWE Male Celebrity Slayer Award

16. JIGWE Family of the Year Award

17. JIGWE Celebrity Couple Award

18. Participated in the Midem Conference in France

19. Enlisted on the Google’s Top 10 Most Searched Ghanaian Musicians

20. Interviewed on Hot 97, the World’s biggest urban HipHop radio station

21. Covered an International Magazine, ‘Our World Media’

22. Interviewed on WBLS, an urban adult contemporary FM station in New York

23. First Ghanaian rapper to get his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram verified at the same time