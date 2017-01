Samira Bawumia, Second lady of Ghana

The second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has been trending on social media platforms after she appeared at the 2017 presidential inauguration.



Her charming looks at the at the event has got many talking on social media platforms twitter.

Social media commentators who have spoken about her dress and beauty have rated her above many female personalities at the inauguration.

Read what some Ghanaians are saying about Mrs. Bawumia.