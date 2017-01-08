PHAR Rangers makes GN Bank Division One league qualification

PHAR Rangers will play in the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One league after beating Unique FC in the Eastern Regional Division Two play off at the Koforidua Sports Stadium Sunday.

PHAR defeated Unique 8-7 on penalties after it ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Rangers scored first through Evans Adomako in the 47th minute before Stephen Acquah equalised for Unique from the spot just after the break.

The game was not without controversy as two PHAR Rangers players; Daniel Odei and Daniel Agyei were sent off in the second half.

But PHAR despite down with nine men managed to hold on to finish the game 1-1 in regulation time.

The game had to be replayed Sunday following a ruling of the Disciplinary Committee of the Eastern Regional Football Association last week Thursday.

PHAR will be hoping to continue their amazing progression in Ghana football in this season’s GN Bank Division One League which kicks off on February, 3 2017.