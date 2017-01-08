Onaapo singer, Dee Aja apologizes to people of Kumasi

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

The song, Onaapo is the most popular tune in Ghana at the moment but face of the song, Dee Aja says he is afraid to follow the song to all cities in the country especially Kumasi.

The musician said he believes most people in Kumasi, the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party hate him so would hurt him should he step foot in the city.

According to him, he has rejected many offers to perform in the Garden City because he is afraid to lose his life should he attend the events.

Days after making these comments, Dee Aja has regretted and apologized.

Speaking to DJ Roar on Kessben FM on Friday, he said sorry to people of Kumasi for his statement which has offended them.

Explaining why he told MzGee that he is petrified to travel to Kumasi, the “Onaapo” hitmaker disclosed that some people threatened him at Abossey Okai in Accra and he believes the gentlemen are Ashantis.

“If this is what they were doing to me even in Accra, then what will happen when I travel to Kumasi? That is why I said I won’t come to Kumasi but I’m sorry for what I said.” he said.