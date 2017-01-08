Okyeame Kwame congratulates Nana-Addo

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

Okyeame Kwame

Popular hip-life artist Okyeame Kwame has congratulated president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his inauguration as the President of Republic Ghana.

In his Facebook post, the “Wo so” hit maker wrote: “Being a Ghanaian is more than holding a birth certificate, it is a responsibility on all of us to build a prosperous and a fair nation.

Congratulations to you, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I am proud to be Ghanaian” he said

