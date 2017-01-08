Mahama still best man for Ghana – Mzbel

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-01-07

Mahama is still the best man to move Ghana forward, singer Mzbel posted on Facebook

Outgoing President John Dramani Mahama is still the best man to move Ghana forward despite the decision of majority of Ghanaians to vote Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the next president, controversial musician Mzbel has said.

Mzbel, who publicly campaigned for the outgoing president, lauded Mr Mahama for his respect for Ghana’s constitution by accepting to hand over power to incoming president Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday January 7 2017.

“On the 7th of December 2016, the world [will] witness the actions of a great leader for his show of respect for Ghanaians, the rule of law, and our constitution. I wish to congratulate my president, mentor and hero, H.E John Dramani Mahama, for his enormous courage to peacefully concede defeat in the elections. My respect for this legend has bloated and I am proud to have supported his campaign,” the Awosome hit maker posted on Facebook.

In her opinion, Mr Mahama is “still the best man to move Ghana forward and his deeds during office [are] strong proof of this”.

According to Mzbel, Mr Mahama and his family accepted and treated her as part of them regardless of her flaws.

“This is the man who treated people with fairness and an open mind. I will relentlessly give my support to him any day because I still truly believe in him. A leader isn’t someone who forces others to make him stronger; a leader is someone willing to give his strength to others that they may have the strength to stand on their own. I doff my hat to you Sir! May Hashem G-d of Israel be with you tomorrow as you hand over. Shabbat Shalom,” she added.

Mr Mahama will hand over power to the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo today Saturday January 7 after losing the December 7 2016 election.