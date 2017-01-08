‘Let the ancient Ghana stand’ – Liberian President to Akufo-Addo

ECOWAS Chairperson and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has charged the newly sworn President of Ghana to lead the prosperity drive in the sub-region.

Delivering her solidarity speech at Saturday’s inauguration ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she said it is important the glory of the nation is brought back.

“Let the ancient Ghana that is more than 1,000 years ago stands,” she said, adding “Let the light shine even brighter.”

The modern Ghana prior to the March 6, 1957 independence declaration was known as Gold Coast. The new independent country was named after an ancient state known for its power and wealth.

Ancient Ghana was a kingdom in Africa located south of the Sahara desert and northwest of the Niger River currently modern day Mauritania and Mali. It lasted from the 6th to the 13th century CE.

Authoritative sources say the name Ghana was suggested by Dr J. B. Danquah and adopted by Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah on attainment of independence.

President Johnson Sirleaf who would be stepping down as the leader of Liberia in 2018 said Ghana has to step up its role in the ECOWAS sub-region and the entire continent.

She lauded Ghanaians for their “commitment to peace and security,” urging President Akufo-Addo to continue with the political action that has made Ghana a power player in Africa.

“We have no doubt that you will continue to assert Ghana’s participation” as we work towards achieving the goals of ECOWAS, she said.