2017-01-08

Source: Misspetitenaijablog.com

2017-01-08

Davido

Mr Pretty Okafor, President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has said that the economic recession facing the nation since 2016 did not stop its entertainment industry from thriving, adding that “In the whole of Africa, only Nigerian Artistes fly Private Jets around.” He stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja. He said

“The entertainment industry is the only sector that recession did not affect, and will never affect. “While other sectors were retrenching workers in the past year and finding it difficult to pay workers salaries, the entertainment industry was employing people. “Artistes and everyone in the industry were busy working, going for concerts, producing movies and music all over the place. “We were shooting movies and distributing our albums all over Africa and beyond,”

Everybody who is creative and hard-working chunked out albums, and within the year, thousands of music and movie albums were produced. “Presently, there is no other African Artistes that collect the fee Nigerian artistes collect per show.

“They collect from 100,000 to 150, 000 dollars for a single performance wherever they go all over the world. “In the whole of Africa, it is only Nigerian Artistes that fly Private Jet around, it has never happened in Africa,” he noted.