Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: Adomonline.com

2017-01-07

Agya Koo

Ghanaian Movie actor, Alex Adu Kofi affectionately known as Agya Koo has said that Ghanaians believed in the promises of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and therefore has given him the mandate to become the President of Ghana.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Nana Addo Saturday, Agya Koo urged Ghanaians to support the president to deliver his visionary plans for the betterment of the Ghanaian sinking economy.