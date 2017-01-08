Elikem Kumordzie shares adorable pic of daughter

Elikem Kumordzie with his daughter

Actor Elikem Kumordzie has shared an adorable photo of his daughter on his Instagram page.

The popular designer said in his post, “Lil Elikem took his mother’s skin, her lips and that forehead; typical example of cheating genes”.

The proud father can hardly hide his enthusiasm over the amazing growth journey of his daughter with his wife Pokello Nare as he teases with his ‘gene cheating’ remarks.

The former Big Brother housemates who tied the knot last 2 years June, after three years of dating, are no doubt still swimming in the pool of love.