Ed Sheeran’s most fun song was recorded in Ghana with FUSE ODG

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-01-07

Ed Sheeran on BBC Xtra 1

Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed his most fun recording was in Ghana with Afrobeats star Fuse ODG.

Sheeran was speaking in an interview with BBC Xtra 1 after releasing two new songs after about a year break.

“I wrote a song in Twi, the Ghanaian dialect in Ghana, at Fuse’s (ODG) house with all his mates. That was probably the most fun experience because like…being in the studio with someone like Fuse is just a party the whole time.”

Ed Sheeran visited Ghana in June 2016 to seek “new-to-him influences” for his upcoming album. He recorded with Fuse ODG and rapper E.L whilst in town.