'ECOWAS stands with people of Gambia' – Liberian President

ECOWAS Chairperson and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a strong signal to defeated Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh to respect the will of his people.

Speaking at the Saturday inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she said the sub-regional body stands with the people of Gambia in the area of peace and security.

Power transfer in The Gambia has delayed following the refusal of incumbent President Jammeh to step down after he was defeated by his opponent Adama Barrown in the country’s presidential poll.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking the oath of office

Mr Jammeh had initially conceded to his opponent in a widely circulated video, but declined to hand-over two days later, citing some irregularities he claimed was committed during the voting process.

