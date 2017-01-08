Bullet asks fellow artistes not to hide to congratulate him

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Bullet of Ruff N Smooth

Known in real life as Ricky Nana Agyemang a member of music duo (Ruff and Smooth) has registered his displeasure about top notch artistes in Ghana who hide behind to congratulate him after his video went viral on social media platforms.

The “Wo Bek) Wo Maame H)” in his hey days known as Etuo Aboba now known as Bullet on Accra-based radio station Hitz FM on the programme “High Table” with host Dr. Pounds said: “The video that went viral was not for my artiste[Ebony], but rather for the industry”.

According to him: “I woke up 5 o’clock one morning and drove my artiste [Ebony] to TV3 to present their programme one holiday and they refused to play her song which I got mad at them.

When asked by Dr. Pounds, if he is quick tempered person? he replied : am not i want our industry to grow that’s all i need and not for my artiste [Ebony] but the whole Ghana”.

“Dance For Me” hitmaker continued that after the video went viral on social media people shared it and i calls begun to come in congratulating me for what i did for the music industry he said.

“…Don’t hide and congratulate me when a media station is doing wrong come out and tell them whatever they’re doing is not right and must stop, he added”.

The CEO of Ruff Town Records, Mr. Agyemang has signed award winning female dancehall artiste Ebony and she is set to drop a music video christened Poison.