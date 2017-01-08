Bro Fiifi slams Ghanaians for patronizing Nigerian music

Music of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-07

Bro Fiifi

Upcoming comedian, Bro Fiifi’s video on the ongoing fight against the over patronage of Naija music in Ghana will make you laugh till you cry.

The visuals posted by the “Telemo” hitmaker Gasmilla goes to support the argument made recently by Bullet, a member of the hip life duo, “Rough N Smooth”, when some organiser’s kept emerging dancehall artiste “Ebony” seated for endless hours while they played Nigerian tracks last month.

The budding comedian mimicked the part that the hip life artiste stated that “the highly patronised P-Square did not even know the DJ’s (organizers of the show) even existed”.

Listen to the hard truth about the Ghanaian music industry depicted in Fiifi’s hilarious video below: