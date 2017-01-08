Amy Newman feels neglected by Takoradi fans

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-01-07

Amy Newman

Celebrated Takoradi-based gospel songstress Amy Newman has revealed on Accra-based Onua 95.1 FM how some Christians frown on her anytime she is invited to perform at Christian-oriented events in the Western Region.

In an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong, host of Anigye Mmre, on Friday, Amy Newman said at times “as soon as I get there, people start to frown and change their attitude towards me”.

“We are spiritual beings so if you go to a place and you are not accepted but tolerated, you will feel it.

“It has not been once or twice…this keeps happening and I realised I have to sit back, ask God to direct me anytime I have an invitation for me to know if it is His will for me to go especially within Takoradi.”

Ms Newman is one of the few gospel artistes whose songs have transformed lives.

When the host Christian Agyei Frimpong asked if she has offended persons within the Region as a reason for the attitude she gets, Ms Newman said: “I am a jovial person, if I have offended anybody in Takoradi I may not know. In case I have offended any person or any church within Takoradi, they should come out publicly to say it so I can apologise because even pastors have neglected me and emotionally it has affected me and it saddens my heart.”

According to Amy Newman, she has tried to release new album but has not been able to get an executive producer as production costs have increased tremendously.

She used the medium to appeal to any executive music producer who is willing to invest in her music.