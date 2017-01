Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-07

Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger has penned an emotional farewell message to outgoing President John Dramani Mahama.

“On behalf of the youth of Ghana…we say thank you go well, go with God we celebrate you president John Dramani Mahama good evening Ghana…God bless our homeland Ghana and bless our new president HE Nana Akufo Addo,” she wrote.

She shared the post on her Facebook page