A Plus questions 6.5m AFCON expenditure

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-07

A Plus

Controversial hip-life artist A Plus has questioned the logic in spending 6.5 million in the African cup of Nations AFCON, whilst the overall winner takes away 4.5 million.

“I need help please. What sense is in a country spending 6.5 million on a tournament like the African Cup of Nations when even the overall winner takes home 4.5 million” he questioned.

A Plus is among the many celebrities who openly campaigned for the incoming president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government ahead of the December election.

Watch the video he posted on his Facebook page below: