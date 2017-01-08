5 things we learnt from Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo's first Speech as President

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2017

Source: ghanafuo.com

2017-01-08

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn in as President today at a well-attended ceremony that saw the presence of over fifteen Heads of States of other African Countries.

Also in attendance at the event was former Presidents of Ghana including John Dramani Mahama, John Agyekum Kuffour, and J J Rawlings.

Other key personalities in the New Patriotic Party were also at the event.

The President during his inauguration read his first speech as President and these are five things we picked from the speech he read.

1. Ghanaians should be patriotic citizens by taking part in the governance process and not sit like spectators and subjects and watch without helping.

2. He reiterated the call for individuals who intend to make money from public office to think of staying in the private sector because he intends to protect the public purse Ghanaians have left with him for safekeeping.

3. His government will encourage entrepreneurship by reducing taxes to create a conducive environment for business to spring up in all parts of the country to help build a buoyant economy.

4. He intends to restore the respect for public Office which has over the years sunk deep and have been embroiled in various scandals and corrupt practices.

5. He charged Ghanaians to be proud to be called Ghanaians not through just owning a passport but feeling a sense of commitment and responsibility towards the country.