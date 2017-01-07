You are not popular – Abeiku Santana tells 'Solo' hitmaker

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Article Wan is undoubtedly flying high with his single, ‘Solo’, but unfortunately, his persona is not as popular as the song; a fact that was told to him by one of the most venerated broadcasters and arts critics.

www.entertainmentgh.com monitored, as Abeiku Santana, host of OKAY FM’s ‘Ekwanso Joojo’ brazenly told the artist how his song is more popular than the personality behind it.

“Your song is more popular. You are not popular, when you walk through the streets, nobody would recognize you,” Santana told Article Wan when the artist was being interviewed by Sammy Flex on the show.

The artist was modest in his response to Abeiku Santana’s assertion, stating, “I am a young artist and I am pushing my brand.”

The artist is also buoyant over the possibility of his banging tune getting 5 nominations in the 18th edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He is hopeful the song will get nominations in the following categories; Song of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Afro-pop song of the Year, Producer of the Year and Sound Engineer of the Year.