New Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu stoked controversy in Parliament after he wondered who is Ghana’s President on the morning of January 7 until forenoon when the President-elect is sworn in.

Supporting a motion to suspend the first sitting of the seventh Parliament Saturday, the legislator pointed the defect in Ghana’s law, urging immediate fix to avert future danger.

“We should not walk the path of democratic risk,” he warned Members of Parliament (MP).

More soon…