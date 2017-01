Music of Friday, 6 January 2017

Off the success of his single Grind (ft. singer A.I), Y FM‘s Vision Dj is set to drop another single today.

Titled Double Trouble, the song also features decorated rapper Sarkodie, as well as King Promise, whom Live FM’s Antoine mensch has tipped for greatness this year.

Double Trouble, like Grind, was produced by Kuvie. Vision DJ also has to his credit This Year (released in January last year, and featuring Nigerian singer Mr Eazi).