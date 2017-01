Watch a short documentary on the investiture of a new President and significance of the myriad of symbols that accompany the event in the video link below.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday January 7 took the reins of government to become the fifth President of the 4th Republic of Ghana after beating incumbent President John Mahama at the polls on December 7.

Below is a short report compiled by Joy News’ Joseph Opoku-Gakpo on the symbolism and significance of the event.