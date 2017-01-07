Sorry for 'non-acknowledgement of quote' – Akufo-Addo's team

The newly appointed Director of Communications for the President has apologised for the non-acknowledgement of quotes contained in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s inaugural speech.

Eugene Arhin in a Facebook post Saturday said, “it was a complete oversight, and never deliberate.”

This was after the issue went viral on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter hours after a colourful inauguration ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Mr Arhin remarked, “my attention has been drawn to references being made to a statement in the speech delivered by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his swearing in on Saturday, January 7, 2017, which was not duly acknowledged.”

Addressing the over 6,000 people who have gathered to witness his investiture, newly sworn President Akufo-Addo quoted part of Thomas Woodrow Wilson’s speech without acknowledging his source.

The American politician and academic who served as the 28th President of the United States from 1913 to 1921 in a speech in 1913, Wilson said “We are bound by ideals that teach us what it means to be citizens. Every child must be taught these ideals. Every citizen must uphold them…. I ask you to be citizens. Citizens, not spectators. Citizens, not subjects. Responsible citizens building communities of service and a nation of character.”

The quote was repeated by President George Bush in 2001.

In his appeal to Ghanaians to whip patriotism in the citizens, President Akufo-Addo said, “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done. Holy Scripture in Galatians 6:9 says “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Not only this but the President’s speech was pregnant which Mr Arhin remarked that “It is insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from Dr. J.B Danquah, Dr. K.A. Busia, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly attributed and acknowledged.”