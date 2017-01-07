Reggie Rockstone bares it all on Voice of America

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-06

Reggie Rockstone

He’s been on international media platforms viz. Al Jazeera & CNN to talk about how the Hiplife music genre he created in the mid 90’s was birth, and come next Sunday January 8 on the Voice of America (VOA), Reginald Yaw Asante Osei better known as Reggie Rockstone would once again narrate the story of Hiplife to the world.

The England-born Ghanaian will not only talk about Hiplife but would also use the opportunity to share with VOA’s global audience how his musical journey began and the Hiphop group he started with in the UK.

Coupled with this, the dusky dreadlocks rapper will touch on why he decided to relocate, jet into Ghana in 1994 and settle here. Grand Papa, as he’s affectionately called will also talk about the Hiplife group, VVIP (formerly known as VIP) he’s currently a member of, and also speak on other issues vis-a-vis Ghanaian music.

According to VOA’s Eugene Selorm Owusu, “Reggie wouldn’t just talk about how Hiplife started this time around. He will reveal to the world for the first time how the idea was hatched and what inspired it. Suffice it to say that he’s going to take a trip down memory lane.”

“This interview will be revealing, thus I implore all and sundry to tune in and listen”, he adds.

The interview airs on the Music Time In Africa show, hosted by Dr. Heather Maxwell on Sunday, January 8 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT on the VOA Radio, which can be accessed in Accra Ghana on 98.1 FM and www.voanews.com across the globe.

A repeat broadcast is on Friday, January 13 at 21:00 GMT and Saturday, January 14 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT respectively.